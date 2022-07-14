McLaurin praises Wentz, wants to make their relationship 'as strong as possible'

McLaurin was familiar with these attributes before Wentz became a Commander. What couldn't be surmised from playing against him or watching film though is how personable Wentz is, a quality McLaurin has taken notice of in the last several weeks.

"He's somebody that we've connected with on a very personal level since he's gotten here," McLaurin said of Wentz. "Even throughout the process, he was reaching out to me, checking in on me. I was asking how practice was going and things like that. That's why I can't wait to get out there and start throwing with him because now we get to put the football together and we get to start to form that connection on the field."

When McLaurin said he couldn't wait, he wasn't just speaking metaphorically. As he made these comments about Wentz, he was just minutes away from getting on a plane to go meet his new quarterback in California for a player-led workout.

McLaurin is determined to make a priority for as long as the two play in Washington together.