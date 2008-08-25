Metro Readies For Redskins Home Games

Metro Will Not Operate Shuttle Bus Service Due to New Federal Regulations

Extra trains will be available to get fans to and from the Redskins preseason home opener on Saturday, Aug. 9, if necessary for the Washington Redskins game at FedExField at 7 p.m.

However, there will no longer be shuttle buses from the Landover Metrorail station to the game. Metro will run six-car trains leading up to the 7 p.m. ET kickoff. After the game, Metro will have additional trains available for patrons traveling home from the Morgan Boulevard Metrorail station on the Blue Line, less than a mile from the stadium.

As a result of new charter bus regulations implemented by the Federal Transit Administration, Metro is not permitted to provide shuttle bus service to the games.

To alert fans of the elimination of shuttle bus service, station managers at the Landover Metrorail station will have flyers available that will provide travel alternatives to FedEx Field.

Metro will also post signs at the Landover Metrorail station parking facility entrances announcing the service change, and will make special in-station and on-board train announcements advising Orange Line riders of the service change, and advising them to ride the Blue Line to Morgan Boulevard and walk to the stadium from the station.

Individuals attending the Redskins game who park their cars at the Morgan Boulevard (635 parking spaces) and Largo Town Center (2,200 parking spaces) Metrorail stations on the Blue Line will have to pay $25 to park and they must have a SmarTrip card to pay for parking when exiting these facilities.

Paid parking at these two stations goes into effect at 4 p.m. ET, and continues two hours after the game concludes. Parking at other Metrorail station lots is free on weekends.

Metro will have additional staff at the Morgan Boulevard Metrorail station to assist customers. Upon entering the Metrorail system, all fans should ensure that they have enough value on their farecards or SmarTrip cards for their round-trip.