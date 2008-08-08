News & Notes: Randle El Makes Return

Antwaan Randle El was back on the practice fields as training camp opened on Sunday at Redskins Park.

The Redskins' wide receiver had arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-May and was sidelined most of preseason.

Randle El said he was excited to get training camp underway.

"I'm feeling great," he said. "I'm ready to get back to practicing and I'm looking forward to the regular season."

Randle El said he wanted to test the strength of his rehabbed knee right away.

"I'm going out there with everything I have and I'll see where it puts me," Randle El said. "If it means me taking some plays--and even half of a practice--off, I will do it. But for the most part, I am going all the way from the start."

Head coach Jim Zorn said he would monitor Randle El in the early days of training camp to make sure he does not aggravate the injury.

"We will have to watch [Randle El] because he did not have a chance to finish out the last part of OTAs," Zorn said.

Training camp will be Randle El's first extended opportunity to work in Zorn's version of the West Coast offense. Zorn installed the offense this offseason.

Randle El said he felt confident that he could pick the new offense up quickly.

"I think we know it well enough to go out and compete," he said. "We will continue to get better at this training camp. After about the first week or two, I think we will be real good when it comes to knowing the offense and having a better understanding.

"Guys have caught onto it pretty well and it is going to help us out in training camp and during the season."





-- REDSKINS TO RE-SIGN MAPU

The Redskins are expected to re-sign defensive lineman J.T. Mapu to the roster, Vinny Cerrato said on Sunday.

The team contacted Mapu shortly after defensive ends Phillip Daniels and Alex Buzbee suffered season-ending injuries on Sunday.

Mapu, 6-4 and 290 pounds,, played four years at the University of Tennessee. He tallied 65 tackles (32 solo), three sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Mapu was invited to participate at Redskins mini-camp on a try-out basis on May 2-4.





-- ROGERS PICKS UP PACE

Carlos Rogers remains limited in practice, but he appeared to put in more work in individual drills in Sunday's practices.

Rogers is returning from a knee ligament injury suffered last season.

Jim Zorn said the team remains cautious with Rogers's status.

"We expected him to be upbeat," Zorn said. "But we are going to try to hold him back because we want to make sure he can really push off and actually react and respond.

"Right now, we are trying to be very careful with what he does and how much he does [in practice]."





-- SAFETY UPDATE

Two Redskins safeties, Kareem Moore and Vernon Fox, were on the practice fields for the start of training camp.

Moore, a sixth-round draft pick in last April's NFL Draft, underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on April 27 and missed all of off-season work.

Fox had arthroscopic knee surgery in June.

Jim Zorn said the team will continue to monitor Moore and Fox throug training camp.

"We will have to watch those guys as well because they did not have a chance to finish out the last part of OTAs," Zorn said.