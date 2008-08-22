News & Notes: Thomas Full-Go At Practice

Devin Thomas was full-go in practice on Monday, his first significant on-field action since July 24 when he injured his hamstring.

Thomas said he hopes to play in this Saturday's preseason game against the New York Jets.

"It feels good," he said. "I'm looking forward to getting a full week of practice and getting ready for this game. I just have to really push the playbook hard and get with the guys and my coaches

Said head coach Jim Zorn: "Devin did everything [in practice on Monday]. We tried to pull him out of practice, but he kept himself in. He fell on the ground one time to make a catch, and he bounced right up. He seemed to be working right in."

Thomas, the Redskins' top pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, has missed both preseason games.

"If everything goes well in practice this week, we could put him in [against the Jets]," Zorn added. "He has to get assignments and route running down. Hopefully he has had a chance to study and listen so that we don't lose a step as he enters back in the groove."

Thomas was selected by the Redskins at No. 34 overall in the second round.

Malcolm Kelly, sidelined for at least two more weeks due to a knee injury, was the Redskins' third pick in the draft, at No. 51 overall in the second round.

Zorn has mentioned several times that Thomas and Kelly face a challenge in being ready for playing time early in the regular season.

Thomas and Kelly have been able to take mental reps and continue to learn the playbook. But nothing can replace actually being on the field.

"I think it'll take some time," Zorn said. "They'll be behind. When you interview them, they're going to say, 'This is easy.' They'll walk around and say, 'I'll get this right away.'

"Once they get out there actually line up, see a guy pressed over them, see what they have to do and how exact they have to be, and adjust to the speed and intensity, they'll see it.

"Now can we get them in and work them in? Yes. Will they get up to speed? Yes. But they missed valuable time."

-- LANDRY LIMITED

LaRon Landry remained sidelined for most of Monday morning's practice, despite indications last week that he was close to returning from his hamstring injury.

He participated in some individual drills, but otherwise he watched from the sidelines during 11-on-11 work.

"He still does not have that burst and full speed quite yet," Jim Zorn said. "We still need to be careful, but it was good to have him back [for individual drills]. We're just trying to work him in and get him going."

Landry may not be ready to play in this Saturday's preseason game against the Jets, but he could be available the following week.

"If it is this game or next game, it just depends on how well he works in this week," Zorn said.

-- HUNTLEY RELEASED

The Redskins have released defensive end Kevin Huntley from the roster.

Huntley is a Washington, D.C., native who has had brief NFL stints with the Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons.

He played in both of the Redskins' preseason games, recording one tackle.

The Redskins are negotiating with Dorian Smith to return to the roster. Smith is an undrafted rookie out of Oregon State. He had a brief stint with the Redskins last offseason.

-- HORTON BACK

Chris Horton developed a colon infection last week and he missed Saturday's preseason game against the Bills. Horton returned to practice on Monday, but remained limited in work.

"It has been a prolonged [ailment] and it has really grated on him," Jim Zorn said.

The team is expected to work him back into the lineup and he could be available to play in this Saturday's preseason game.

-- ROCK'S RIBS

Rock Cartwright was back at practice on Monday. He sat out last Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo due to a rib injury.

Anthony Mix also has a rib injury and he is expected to miss at least a week of action.

Lorenzo Alexander was absent from Redskins Park on Monday so that he could attend the birth of their second child.