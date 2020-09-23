NFC East Roundup: A Look At Where Washington Stands Entering Week 3 

Dallas Cowboys (0-0, 1-1)

After a Week 1 loss to the Rams, the Dallas Cowboys barely squeezed out a win this past Sunday, defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 40-39. After overcoming a 20-0 deficit and recovering an onside kick, Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein made a last-second field goal to secure the victory.

The Cowboys have accumulated a bevy of talent on offense, and it has paid off with the unit averaging 475 yards per game. Quarterback Dak Prescott is currently third in the NFL with 716 yards passing, while receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb have at least 100 yards receiving. Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 44 carries for an average of 4.2 yards per carry.

Dallas' next challenge will be the Seattle Seahawks, who are on a hot streak after winning two weeks in a row. Pro Football Focus ranks Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson as the second-best quarterback in the league with an offensive grade of 92.7 and a passing grade of 91.5. In his last performance against the New England Patriots, Wilson was 21-for-28 for 288 yards and five touchdowns.

New York Giants (0-0, 0-2 overall)

The New York Giants are off to an 0-2 start after losing a tight contest to the Pittsburgh Steelers and then falling to the Chicago Bears, 17-13, on Sunday. There were a slew of injuries to key players in Week 2, and one of the biggest was running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley has consistently been a leader for New York's offense, but unfortunately, his season has come to a sudden halt after suffering a torn ACL. It is expected that former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman will replace Barkley for the remainder of the season. On Wednesday, the Giants placed starting wide receiver Sterling Shepard on Injured Reserve.

The Giants, led by first-year head coach Joe Judge, have struggled on offense in both games. They rank 29th in total offense, averaging 293 yards per game. The passing game has performed better with second-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who has thrown for 520 yards, but the rushing game averages just 52 yards per game. Freeman has two 1,000-yard seasons in six seasons, so his experience could provide a spark for the team.