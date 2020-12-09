NFC Playoff Picture: Washington Enters Wild Card Race

8. Arizona Cardinals (6-6): Arizona will look to break into the top seven Sunday when it travels to the Giants, who are on a four-game winning streak. A win for the Cardinals will move them one step closer to earning a wild card spot and hinder the Giants' playoff chances.

9. Chicago Bears (5-7): After a close loss to the Lions, Chicago has moved down in the wild card race. After playing the Houston Texans this weekend, the Bears will have a huge divisional showdown with the Vikings in Week 15.

10. Detroit Lions (5-7): Detroit was able to pull off a win against the Bears, a divisional rival, to put it in the running for a wild card spot. The Lions have a tough matchup this coming week against the Packers.

11. San Francisco 49ers (5-7): A season filled with injuries, San Francisco has crept into the playoff race. And despite falling to the Buffalo Bills, all but eliminating them from NFC West contention, the 49ers will be more comfortable playing in their new "home" stadium in Arizona when they host Washington on Sunday afternoon.