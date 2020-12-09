NFC Playoff Picture: Washington Enters Wild Card Race

After an upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Washington Football Team not only remained in the NFC East race but also became a contender for the final wild card spot.
Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture heading into Week 14:
Division Leaders
1. New Orleans Saints (10-2): After defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 21-16, the Saints became the first team in the conference to lock up a playoff spot with their ninth straight win.
2. Green Bay Packers (9-3): The Packers remained in the No. 2 slot after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 30-16. They have a three-game lead in the NFC North with four games to play.
3. Los Angeles Rams (8-4): The Rams have been on the rise in the conference. Their win over the Arizona Cardinals, combined with the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the New York Giants, capitulated them to the top of the NFC West.
4. New York Giants (5-7): With a 17-12 upset win over the Seahawks, the Giants hold the tiebreaker over the Washington for first place in the NFC East.
Wild Card Race
5. Seattle Seahawks (8-4): Despite losing the top spot in the NFC West after a surprising loss to the Giants, Seattle is still in very good position to make the playoffs. The Seahawks will look to bounce back Sunday against the winless New York Jets before closing out the regular season against Washington, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5): Tampa Bay trails the NFC South-leading Saints by three games, so its most likely path to the playoffs would be as a wild card team. Coming off of their bye week, the Buccaneers will face off against the surging Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
7. Minnesota Vikings (6-6): Winners of five of its last six, Minnesota holds the final wild card spot over the Cardinals because it has a better winning percentage against common opponents. If the Vikings defeat the Buccaneers on Sunday, they'll move into the sixth position with three games to go.
In The Hunt
8. Arizona Cardinals (6-6): Arizona will look to break into the top seven Sunday when it travels to the Giants, who are on a four-game winning streak. A win for the Cardinals will move them one step closer to earning a wild card spot and hinder the Giants' playoff chances.
9. Chicago Bears (5-7): After a close loss to the Lions, Chicago has moved down in the wild card race. After playing the Houston Texans this weekend, the Bears will have a huge divisional showdown with the Vikings in Week 15.
10. Detroit Lions (5-7): Detroit was able to pull off a win against the Bears, a divisional rival, to put it in the running for a wild card spot. The Lions have a tough matchup this coming week against the Packers.
11. San Francisco 49ers (5-7): A season filled with injuries, San Francisco has crept into the playoff race. And despite falling to the Buffalo Bills, all but eliminating them from NFC West contention, the 49ers will be more comfortable playing in their new "home" stadium in Arizona when they host Washington on Sunday afternoon.
12. Washington Football Team (5-7): Washington is on a three-game winning streak, something that hasn't happened since 2018, after pulling off a win over the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. Although Washington is now in the wild card race, it has the same record as the NFC East-leading Giants. A win over the 49ers would put Washington one step closer to making the playoffs for the first time since 2015.