NFC Playoff Picture: Washington Among Division Leaders

After defeating the San Francisco 49ers for its fourth straight win, the Washington Football Team has moved into sole possession of first place in the NFC East.
Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture heading into Week 15:
Division Leaders
1. Green Bay Packers (10-3): The Green Bay Packers secured a 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions to clinch the NFC North title for the second consecutive year. While the Packers already have a guaranteed spot in the playoffs, they will be looking to maintain the No. 1 seed as they prepare to face the Carolina Panthers (4-9) on Saturday Night Football.
2. New Orleans Saints (10-3): The Drew Brees-less New Orleans Saints surprisingly fell to the Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1) in a tight 24-21 battle. Although the Saints have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, their loss moved them down to the second spot in the conference. The Saints will be looking to move back into the top spot when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) in a Sunday afternoon showdown.
3. Los Angeles Rams (9-4): The Rams stay at the top of the NFC West after a 24-3 blowout win over the New England Patriots. The Rams hold the tiebreaker against the Seattle Seahawks, who are also 9-4, and it will hope to maintain their standing as they face the winless New York Jets.
4. Washington Football Team (6-7): The Washington Football team has now won four straight games after holding off the San Francisco 49ers, 23-15, in Arizona. A dominating defensive performance propelled Washington to victory and sole possession of first place in the NFC East. Washington hosts the Seahawks next.
Wild Card Race
5. Seattle Seahawks (9-4): The Seahawks have maintained the top spot in the wild card race after crushing the New York Jets, 40-3. Although the Seahawks are hoping to surpass the Rams in the NFC West, they are in great position to make the postseason with three games to play.
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5): The Buccaneers have stayed in the second wild card spot after defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 26-14. While the Bucs are two wins behind the Saints -- the first place team in the NFC South -- they will be looking improve their wild card positioning when they take on a divisional opponent, the Atlanta Flacons.
7. Arizona Cardinals (7-6): The Cardinals snapped a three-game winning streak by going on the road and crushing the New York Giants, 26-7. They are clinging to the final wild spot with three weeks left.
In The Hunt
8. Minnesota Vikings (6-7): After falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 24-16, the Vikings have slid one place down in the wild card race. Minnesota will be looking to stay in the hunt when it plays the Chicago Bears (6-7) for the second time this season.
9. Chicago Bears (6-7): The Bears dominated the Houston Texans, 36-7. Chicago will be looking to carry its momentum into a critical divisional matchup with the Vikings. The loser's playoff chances will take a significant hit.
10. Detroit Lions (5-8): The Lions will be looking to bounce back after losing to the Green Bay Packers, 31-24. They take on the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans next.
11. San Francisco 49ers (5-8): Arizona has not been treating the 49ers well, as they've been on a two-game losing streak since moving from their home facility. Although it has fallen down in the wild card race after falling, 25-13, to Washington, the 49ers will be looking to get back on track this week as they play the Dallas Cowboys.
12. New York Giants (5-8): The Giants have fallen out of first in the NFC East and into the wild card race following a 23-15 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals. Still only one game back of Washington, the Giants will be looking to move back into first as they prepare to face the Cleveland Browns (9-3).