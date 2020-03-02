News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

NFL Network's Charles Davis Provides Several Pass-Catching Prospects For The Redskins

Mar 02, 2020 at 12:21 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

redskins-charles-davis-pass-catchers

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the releases of tight end Jordan Reed and wide receiver Paul Richardson, plus the retirement of tight end Vernon Davis, the Washington Redskins are in need of more options for quarterback Dwayne Haskins to throw to.

The 2020 NFL Draft offers plenty of possible solutions.

In an interview with Redskins.com on Thursday, NFL Network analyst Charles Davis rattled off several prospects the Redskins could end up pursuing during the three-day event in late April.

Below are two tight ends and two wide receivers he mentioned, along with their college statistics, NFL Scouting Combine results and when the Redskins may be looking to draft them.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Davis recommends the Redskins go after "big, strong, physical receivers" to complement speedster Terry McLaurin, who is coming off one of the best rookie seasons by a wide receiver in franchise history.

Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State)

At 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds, Aiyuk used his size and strength to dominate Pac-12 competition in 2019. He finished the season with 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns en route to earning first-team All-Pac-12 and third-team Associated Press All-American. He was also one of the better kickoff and punt returners in the country. Aiyuk then ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, and he further showcased his athleticism with a 40-inch vertical jump (tied for fifth among wide receivers) and a 128-inch broad jump (tied for sixth).

Many expect Aiyuk to be chosen in the first or early second round, so it's unlikely he'll be there when the Redskins pick early in the third round. But if the Redskins pick up another first-rounder or add a second-rounder through draft or player trade, Aiyuk would be a strong option.

Omar Bayless (Arkansas State)

Bayless won Sun Belt Player of the Year and was named as a third-team All-American following a monster redshirt senior season at Arkansas State. He finished second in the FBS with 1,653 receiving yards, third with 17 receiving scores and eighth with 93 receptions.

His combine numbers were unspectacular, but he showed his pass-catching ability during the gauntlet drill when he did not drop a pass.

"His production is off the charts," Davis said. "Big, strong, physical, shakes people off."

Unlike Aiyuk, Bayless will almost certainly be available when Washington is on the clock in the middle to later rounds.

Others to consider: Davis also mentioned Justin Jefferson out of LSU, Tee Higgins from Clemson and Laviska Shenault of Colorado. However, none of these wideouts are expected to be available when the Redskins are on the clock in the third round, and the Redskins are not expected to use the No. 2 overall pick on a pass-catcher.

TOP PHOTOS: 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Take a look at the top photos from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, IN. Photos by NFL.

TIGHT ENDS

Davis believes the Redskins should look at versatile tight ends who can immediately become integral parts of their passing offense. Both of the prospects below could be available when the Redskins are on the clock with the 66th overall pick.

Harrison Bryant (Florida Atlantic)

No tight end matched the type of production Bryant had at Florida Atlantic in 2019. The 6-foot-5, 243-pound former offensive tackle led the position with 65 receptions and 1,004 yards to go along with seven touchdowns in 12 starts. He not only earned first-team All-American honors but also won the John Mackey Award, given annually to college football's best tight end.

Bryant only boosted his draft stock during the NFL Combine, according to NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah. In addition to Bryant's respectable 40-yard dash time -- he finished tied for seventh among tied ends with a time of 4.73 seconds -- Jeremiah wrote that Bryant was the "most consistently smooth" during position drills. Bryant also showed his blocking prowess by being one of the only tight ends to move the blocking sled.

"My personal favorite is Harrison Bryant from Florida Atlantic because I think the way the game is played, getting downfield, creating big plays," Davis said. "That's where I think the game is going, and Harrison Bryant is willing to get his body in front of people and block when necessary, but bottom line is that you're drafting for something else."

In his latest three-round mock draft, NFL.com's Chad Reuter projects the Packers to draft Bryant 62nd overall. The Redskins' second selection comes just four picks later, meaning there's a chance he fall to the burgundy and gold.

Hunter Bryant (Washington)

Bryant earned first-team All-Pac 12 and second-team All-American honors after finishing his junior campaign with 52 receptions for 825 yards and three touchdowns.

"I'm watching him on tape, and he's finding seams and running good routes," Davis said. "Times where they will shift the formation and have him on the backside and he's the primary receiver."

Bryant tested well at the combine. He ranked tied for second among tight ends in the bench press (23 reps), fourth in the three-cone drill (7.08 seconds) and ninth in the 40-yard dash (4.74 seconds).

In Bryant's official draft profile, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein compared him to former Redskins tight end Jordan Reed.

"He will get the matchup-tight-end moniker, but scouts feel like he's more of a big slot receiver in the pros," Zierlein wrote. "He doesn't have ideal size or determination as a blocker, but he has sticky hands with the acceleration to work past linebackers and threaten seams.

Others to consider: Davis also mentioned Cole Kmet out of Notre Dame, but he's widely seen as the No. 1 tight end in the class and a mid-to-late first-round selection. Should the Redskins trade back and acquire more first-round picks, Kmet would certainly be in play.

