NFL Network's Charles Davis Provides Several Pass-Catching Prospects For The Redskins

WIDE RECEIVERS

Davis recommends the Redskins go after "big, strong, physical receivers" to complement speedster Terry McLaurin, who is coming off one of the best rookie seasons by a wide receiver in franchise history.

Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State)

At 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds, Aiyuk used his size and strength to dominate Pac-12 competition in 2019. He finished the season with 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns en route to earning first-team All-Pac-12 and third-team Associated Press All-American. He was also one of the better kickoff and punt returners in the country. Aiyuk then ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, and he further showcased his athleticism with a 40-inch vertical jump (tied for fifth among wide receivers) and a 128-inch broad jump (tied for sixth).

Many expect Aiyuk to be chosen in the first or early second round, so it's unlikely he'll be there when the Redskins pick early in the third round. But if the Redskins pick up another first-rounder or add a second-rounder through draft or player trade, Aiyuk would be a strong option.

Omar Bayless (Arkansas State)

Bayless won Sun Belt Player of the Year and was named as a third-team All-American following a monster redshirt senior season at Arkansas State. He finished second in the FBS with 1,653 receiving yards, third with 17 receiving scores and eighth with 93 receptions.

His combine numbers were unspectacular, but he showed his pass-catching ability during the gauntlet drill when he did not drop a pass.

"His production is off the charts," Davis said. "Big, strong, physical, shakes people off."

Unlike Aiyuk, Bayless will almost certainly be available when Washington is on the clock in the middle to later rounds.