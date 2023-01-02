Numbers to know from Washington's loss to the Browns

2023 did not start off as the Washington Commanders might have hoped, as they fell to the Cleveland Browns, 24-10, at FedExField on New Year's Day. It was a must-win game for the Burgundy & Gold, who are now officially eliminated with yesterday's defeat and last night's Packers win. Here are three numbers to know from Washington's Week 17 loss:

220

In many of the Commanders' previous games this season, the number of yards the defense gave up would be listed as a positive because of how the unit has been so good at containing opposing offenses. Yesterday, though, was an off day all around for Washington.

On defense, a crucial part of that undoubtedly had to do with injuries. Two of Washington's best defensive players, Kamren Curl (right ankle) and Benjamin St-Juste (right ankle), were both inactive yesterday.

Concern about their absence grew as the game wore on, and the Browns found ways to exploit the areas the starting safety and cornerback would typically be in charge of. A couple of completely missed tackles, such as the one that allowed Amari Cooper to score a 46-yard touchdown, were a lowlight for Washington.