Notes & Quotes | 'The guys believe there's a chance with Sam'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media during his weekly Monday press conference following the team's 20-17 win over the New England Patriots. Here are some notes and quotes from his time with reporters.

-- As Commanders fans know, Sam Howell has taken more than his share of hits this season. He's been sacked 44 times through nine games, which is by far the most in the league. And yet, despite the consistent pressure he's received from defenses, he's tried to keep his eyes downfield to make the correct decisions. That is not a surprise to Rivera because of the trust and comfort level he's developing in the offense.