Game balls | Three standouts from Washington's Week 9 win

The Washington Commanders got November started on a high with a 20-17 victory over the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Quarterback **Sam Howell,** defensive back **Quan Martin** and wide receiver **Jahan Dotson** came up clutch in the Week 9 win.

Sam Howell

The praise came flying after Washington's win at Gillette Stadium yesterday. Teammate **Jon Allen** called the young signal caller "our future," while coach **Ron Rivera** said Howell "led them to the victory."

The proof for those compliments was in the pudding. Sam Howell had one of his best performances in burgundy and gold on Sunday, completing 29-of-49 passes for 325 yards.

It was the second consecutive game that Howell passed for more than 300 yards and in posting that stat yesterday, he officially eclipsed 2,500 career passing yards. He is just the 12th quarterback all-time to surpass that milestone in ten or less career games and the first to do so since Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert in 2020. This morning, he sits second in the league in passing yards ahead of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts.

The productivity Howell achieved in Week 9 was due to a combination of factors, many of which are skills he has been working on improving all season. He made quick decisions, spread the ball to multiple receivers, showed his toughness and flexed his athleticism (a run on third-and-23 in the second quarter was the longest of his career). And in what was a huge testament to his growth, he didn't let mistakes -- namely the interception right before the first half -- throw a wrench into his overall play and demonstrated resilience bouncing back.