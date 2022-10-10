3 numbers to know from Washington's Week 5 loss

For the fourth time in as many weeks, the Washington Commanders watched the clock die down with the scoreboard not in their favor. Washington led twice at Tennessee Titans and showed improvement in a few areas that had been weaknesses in recent games, but ultimately were edged out by Tennessee, 21-17. Here are three numbers to know from the Commanders' fourth-straight loss.

5

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sacked five times on Sunday afternoon. The number is both the most he has been brought down by any game all season and the most sacks the Commanders have recorded since November of 2020.

Montez Sweat set the tone early, taking down Tannehill on the first play of the game for the defensive end's first sack of the season. The second quarter offered some déjà vu, as Sweat bulldozed past the Titans' left tackle and sacked the quarterback again on the very first play of the period. It was Sweat's fourth career multi-sack game, and he was undoubtedly one of the Commanders' best players all day.

Jon Allen was also a disruptive presence on defense, forcing Tannehill to throw an incompletion in the first quarter and bringing down the quarterback with the help of Daron Payne in the second. Efe Obada got in on the action in the third quarter, notching his own takedown of Tannehill. The most consequential sack of the day looked to have occurred in the fourth quarter at the hands of James Smith-Williams. On third-and-6 and with the Titans up by four, Smith-Williams sacked Tannehill for a loss of 16 yards that put Tennessee out of field goal range.