Ohio State WR K.J. Hill Says It Would Be 'A Great Thing' To Play With Dwayne Haskins Again

Hill said he has been in contact with Haskins and McLaurin dating back to last season. He's also already met with the Redskins at the Senior Bowl and after he reported to the combine in Indianapolis on Monday.

"We were talking about Terry and Dwayne, actually," Hill said. "We also went over some knowledge of the game trying to figure out what I know."

Hill said he met with receivers coach Jim Hostler and assistant receivers coach Drew Terrell, and it sounds like the three had a good exchange.

"I felt like he was a great guy," Hill said of Hostler. "He was really just picking my brain, and I felt like it was a good meeting. [They were] guys I could talk to and I felt comfortable."

Should the Redskins select Hill with one of their six picks, they would be dipping into the Ohio State reciever pool in back-to-back drafts. Last year, McLaurin had one of the best rookie seasons among his draft class and in Redskins history, as he finished the year with 58 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hill is part of a deep receiver class and was predicted by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. in a conference call on Feb. 19 to be selected during Day 2 of the draft, which will cover the second and third rounds.