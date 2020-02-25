Ohio State WR K.J. Hill Says It Would Be 'A Great Thing' To Play With Dwayne Haskins Again

The Redskins have been connected with plenty of Ohio State players in recent years. In addition to Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin, who they drafted in the first and third rounds last year, respectively, nearly every draft expert is predicting them to pick defensive end Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick.
You can now add another Buckeye to that list. In his first round of interviews with the media at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Ohio State receiver K.J. Hill said he has been in contact with Haskins, McLaurin and the Redskins assistant coaches. He added that a reunion with his former quarterback would be "a great thing."
"Dwayne is one of my best friend," Hill told reporters. "The things we did, the records we broke, I feel like we can do the same thing, just at a different level."
A four-year player at Ohio State, Hill had 201 receptions for 2,332 yards and 20 touchdowns. His career receptions are the most in school history, while his receiving yards and touchdowns are sixth all-time for a Buckeye.
One of his best seasons came in 2018 during Haskins' first and only season as the school's starting quarterback. Hill caught 70 passes from Haskins -- shattering his previous best of 56 -- while amassing 885 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also averaged 12.6 yards per catch, the second most of his career.
Hill said he has been in contact with Haskins and McLaurin dating back to last season. He's also already met with the Redskins at the Senior Bowl and after he reported to the combine in Indianapolis on Monday.
"We were talking about Terry and Dwayne, actually," Hill said. "We also went over some knowledge of the game trying to figure out what I know."
Hill said he met with receivers coach Jim Hostler and assistant receivers coach Drew Terrell, and it sounds like the three had a good exchange.
"I felt like he was a great guy," Hill said of Hostler. "He was really just picking my brain, and I felt like it was a good meeting. [They were] guys I could talk to and I felt comfortable."
Should the Redskins select Hill with one of their six picks, they would be dipping into the Ohio State reciever pool in back-to-back drafts. Last year, McLaurin had one of the best rookie seasons among his draft class and in Redskins history, as he finished the year with 58 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns.
Hill is part of a deep receiver class and was predicted by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. in a conference call on Feb. 19 to be selected during Day 2 of the draft, which will cover the second and third rounds.
The Redskins got a steal when they selected McLaurin in the third round of last year's draft. It's possible they could do so again if they draft Hill.