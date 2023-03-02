One word Eric Bieniemy used to describe Brian Robinson

The situation Bieniemy referred to when talking to reporters after his introductory press conference is when Robinson sustained multiple gunshot wounds in northeast Washington, D.C. The injury kept Robinson sidelined for the first four games of the season, but he did not experience any major damage to his ligaments. Robinson had successful surgery and was at the facility days after the incident.

It took some time for Robinson to get back up to speed after impressing his coaches in training camp, but he eventually became the Commanders' primary back and often helped fuel the offense during the team's 6-1 run. Moments like powering forward for a one-yard touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles (he got 26 carries in that 32-21 victory) and bowling over Atlanta Falcons defensive backs on his way to the end zone were reminders that Washington was right to use a third-round pick on him.