Top takeaways from Martin Mayhew's Combine press conference

-- Mayhew does not normally go into detail about the team's evaluation of draft prospects, and that was the case this year as well. He did, however, say that this year's tight end class is "really good." He is not the only person to say that, either, as many analysts believe this is the best group of players the position has had in recent memory.

"I think Logan Thomas has been a very good player for us in the past. As you know, Cole Turner had one of the best offseasons that I've seen a young tight end have and then he got injured in training camp and suffered some soft tissue injuries during the season. We didn't see fully what Cole is capable of doing. And then Armani Rogers, also as an undrafted free agent, a guy who moved to tight end last year really showed some very intriguing flashes. Obviously, John Bates is a very complete guy as a blocker and as a receiver. Then we've got Curtis Hodges who was on the Injured Reserve last year. We didn't activate him, but he is very, very talented. We've got a nice group of young pups out there that look pretty good."