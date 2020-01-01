'He A Dude': Players Share What They've Learned From Coach Rivera In Year 1

S Kamren Curl

"Probably just fighting. He always talks about strength, 60 minutes in a game, and then you can see when he was fighting [cancer] and what he was going through during training camp. [He] just never quit because that's something hard to go through, especially when you're trying to run a football team. So it's just like keep fighting. We were down in those games, and we came back. I feel like the whole team embraced that from him."

CB Ronald Darby

"He's passionate. He's real passionate about the team, about the sport, about the organization. He a real good coach. I love playing under him because he's going to also be straightforward. He's never going to beat around the bush. And he's just a standup guy."

LB Thomas Davis Sr.

"I was with Coach Rivera his first year in Carolina, we had a young team, and you see a lot of similarities. He had to really come in and instill his way of doing things the way he wanted the culture to be, and we got it turned around in Carolina pretty quickly, and those are some of the things that you're seeing right now. You're seeing guys that are really buying in to what he's teaching. You're seeing guys that are actually loving to come to work and loving to be around, and enjoy playing for this coach. And when you have that, you're going to have success, and I think the guys are definitely really enjoying playing for Coach Rivera, and it's starting to show on the field."

WR Terry McLaurin

"The one thing I feel like with Coach Rivera is he's always going to shoot it to you straight -- as a player and as a team. You're going to know where you stand with him at all times, which provides a certain amount of clarity that I feel like is necessary in this business that we're in to know what you're doing well, what you're not doing well, what's expected of you and your role on this team. So that's the No. 1 thing that stands out.

"And then just his confidence in this team and what we're building here and what he's trying to help us build here. I feel like we are really making some momentum, but at the same time he keep things realistic. He takes things a day at a time, a practice at a time, a game at a time, and we don't look too far ahead. And now that we've had a little bit of success recently, we're not going to look back and just hang our hat on what we've done. We've got to continue to get better."

S Jeremy Reaves

"Just to be ready. You never know when your opportunity is going to come, so you have to prepare every day as such. It's evident with me. You look at me, I was on the practice squad here for eight weeks. The eighth week I get brought up because Landon [Collins] goes down, I'm on special teams. Then after that...[Deshazor Everett] goes down, and now I jump into the role of starting. Just how you approach it is definitely something he's taught me because at any moment things can change."

C Chase Roullier