Practice notes | Commanders looking forward to testing improved offense against Giants defense

And since that Week 7 game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Washington's offense has played well against better defenses from a statistical standpoint. The unit put up 31 points in its rematch of the Philadelphia Eagles and 26 points against a talented Seahawks unit on the road. In those games, Howell had eight touchdowns to just two interceptions.

But the Giants are different. One of the Commanders' biggest weaknesses this season has been a failure to respond against pressure, and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale brought a lot of it back in Week 7.

It's going to be the same this weekend.

"Wink is not going to change who he is," Bieniemy said. "We need to make sure that the communication is in line. Then on top of that, when called upon to execute, do your job to the best of your ability. If we're doing that, we'll give ourselves a chance."

The Commanders are certainly aware of the stakes ahead of Sunday's game. They need to win in order to stay in the playoff race. They're also aware that the Giants tend to play them well, regardless of their record or who's in at quarterback.

And of course they want to get the Giants back for what happened a month ago, but that's not their main motivation.