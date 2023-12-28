Practice notes | Jacoby Brissett wants to 'be myself' in first start of 2023

Though he faced double-digit deficits in both matchups against the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams, Brissett did what he could to make the Commanders competitive. It nearly worked in both games, too. In the seven drives Brissett has been under center, the offense has scored five touchdowns.

The concepts Brissett has run are the same as those Howell dealt with, but it's clear how different the offense has looked with the former in the lineup. Most of that comes from Brissett being in the league for far longer with 48 starts over eight seasons. Nowhere is that clearer than in Brissett's knowledge of the West Coast system. His familiarity with it goes back to his days with the Indianapolis Colts, where he started during the 2017 and 2019 seasons.

Those were also Brissett's best seasons, combining for 6,040 yards with 21 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

That knowledge allowed Brissett to step right in and light a fire in the offense. He's been able to calmly break down coverages, stand tall in the pocket and take what defenses have given him. That has led to him getting the ball out quickly and let his playmakers shine at times. Nearly one-third of his 224 yards have come after the catch.

But Brissett isn't afraid to take his shots, either. Two of his passes to Terry McLaurin against the Rams were for 29 and 48 yards, both of which took advantage of McLaurin winning against man coverage.