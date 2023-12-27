Practice notes | Inside Rivera's decision to let Howell 'take a breath,' learn from Brissett

It's hard to pin down one reason why Howell has struggled over the last five weeks, because there are several that have led to Rivera's decision to bench him. Certainly, the fact that Washington is going through its toughest stretch of the season has something to do with it. Since Thanksgiving, the Commanders have played against the Dallas Cowboys (7th in yards allowed), Miami Dolphins (4th) and Jets (3rd). With the San Francisco 49ers (11th) and a rematch with Dallas up next to close out the year, it isn't going to get any easier.

The number of times Howell has been hit (he's been sacked a league-leading 60 times) can't be discounted, either. There was a time when he seemed to be improving in that area by getting the ball out quicker and rolling out of the pocket to avoid pressure. Against the Jets, however, it seemed like he was rolling out of clean pockets, which often led to incompletions.

In the first half of the season, Howell showed promise with his ball placement, poise in the pocket and a willingness to take shots downfield. But moments where those traits shine have come less frequently over the last month. The last two weeks have been particularly frustrating for Howell. He had just 68 completed air yards against the Los Angeles Rams, which was a career low for him. Against the Jets, he had five.