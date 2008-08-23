Preseason Week 4: Redskins (3-0) @ Panthers (1-1)

Gameday Graphic for Game on 8/23/2008





The Redskins resume preseason on Saturday, Aug. 23, when they travel to Charlotte, N.C., to take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. p.m. ET.

Bank of America Stadium has a natural grass surface. The stadium seats 73,504.

Redskins head coach Jim Zorn said he is treating this fourth preseason contest as a rehearsal for the regular season. That means starters are expected to play their most extensive action of preseason.

The game will be televised locally on Comcast SportsNet and WUSA-TV Channel 9. Mike Patrick will call the play-by-play, with color commentary by Joe Theismann. Kelli Johnson serves as sideline reporter.

On radio, the game will be broadcast locally on ESPN 980. Larry Michael handles the play-by-play with color commentary by Hall of Famers Sonny Jurgensen and Sam Huff. Rick "Doc" Walker will serve as sideline reporter.

Washington is coming off a 13-10 comeback win over the New York Jets on Aug. 16 at the Meadowlands.

A pair of rookies led the way for the Redskins. Colt Brennan tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jason Goode with 1:17 left in the game to provide the winning points.

Shaun Suisham also kicked two field goals, from 30 and 46 yards.

Carolina lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-13 in their second preseason game.

The Panthers had opened up a 13-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Their only touchdown came when cornerback Richard Marshall intercepted a pass on a fake field goal attempt and returned it 78 yards for the score.

Carolina then yielded 24 fourth quarter points to the Eagles.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

OFFENSE

Pos. Redskins Panthers

WR 89 Santana Moss 89 Steve Smith

LT 60 Chris Samuels 69 Jordan Gross

LG 66 Pete Kendall 70 Travelle Wharton

C 61 Casey Rabach 67 Ryan Kalil

RG 77 Randy Thomas 68 Keydrick Vincent

RT 76 Jon Jansen 79 Jeff Otah

TE 47 Chris Cooley 47 Jeff King

WR 82 A. Randle El 87 Muhsin Muhammad

QB 17 Jason Campbell 17 Jake Delhomme

FB 45 Mike Sellers 45 Brad Hoover

RB 26 Clinton Portis 34 DeAngelo Williams

DEFENSE

Pos. Redskins Panthers

DE 99 Andre Carter 96 Tyler Brayton

DT 96 Cornelius Griffin 99 Maake Kemoeatu

DT 64 Kedric Golston 92 Damione Lewis

DE 55 Jason Taylor 90 Julius Peppers

SLB 53 M. Washington 53 Na'il Diggs

MLB 59 London Fletcher 52 Jon Beason

WLB 52 Rocky McIntosh 58 Thomas Davis

LCB 24 Shawn Springs 20 Chris Gamble

RCB 22 Carlos Rogers 21 Ken Lucas

SS 23 Reed Doughty 43 Chris Harris

FS 41 Kareem Moore 30 Charles Godfrey

SPECIAL TEAMSPos. Redskins Panthers

P 4 Derrick Frost 7 Jason Baker

K 6 Shaun Suisham 4 John Kasay

H 4 Derrick Frost 7 Jason Baker

LS 71 Ethan Albright 56 Jason Kyle

KOR 31 Rock Cartwright 22 Ricardo Colclough

PR 82 A. Randle El 11 Jason Carter

REDSKINS-PANTHERS SERIES HISTORY

Washington and Carolina have played four times in the preseason, with the Panthers holding a 3-1 series lead.

The last preseason encounter between the two teams was in 2005, when the Panthers won 28-10 at Bank of America Stadium.The Redskins' only preseason win over Carolina was in 2002, when they defeated the Panthers 37-30 at FedExField.

In the regular season, the Redskins own an 8-1 series lead

The Redskins won the most recent meeting, on Nov. 26, 2006, by a 17-13 score at FedExField.It was a taut, defensive struggle most of the game, but the Redskins finally broke through in the fourth quarter when Jason Campbell and Chris Cooley connected on a 66-yard touchdown pass.

In the game's final minutes, the Panthers had two opportunities to score. Sean Taylor tackled wide receiver Drew Carter on fourth down to end one drive, then intercepted a deep pass from quarterback Jake Delhomme to end the game.

Carolina's lone victory against Washington in the regular season came in 2003 when they won 20-17 on a last-minute touchdown by former Redskin Stephen Davis.

TALE OF THE TAPE

REDSKINS 2007 STATISTICAL RANKINGS

Offense Rank Yards/Game

Total Offense 15 333.4

Rushing Offense 12 116.9

Passing Offense 14 216.4

Defense Rank Yards/Game

Total Defense 8 305.2

Rushing Defense 4 91.2

Passing Defense 16 214.0

PANTHERS 2007 STATISTICAL RANKINGS

Offense Rank Yards/Game

Total Offense 29 284.9

Rushing Offense 14 114.0

Passing Offense 29 170.9

Defense Rank Yards/Game

Total Defense 16 324.8

Rushing Defense 18 110.7

Passing Defense 17 214.1

NEWS & NOTES: REDSKINS-PANTHERS

-- Redskins Preseason Offensive Leaders

-- Redskins Preseason Offensive Leaders

In three preseason games, Jason Campbell leads the Redskins' passing attack with an 75 percent completion percentage. He has completed 24-of-32 passes for 181 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Third-stringer Colt Brennan has completed 17-of-23 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns. He has been sacked four times. His QB rating is a team-high 146.6.

Marcus Mason leads the Redskins' ground game with 233 yards on 43 carries, an impressive 5.4 yards-per-carry average. Mason also has four catches for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Billy McMullen leads the receivers with 10 catches for 142 yards, including a 37-yard grab. Antwaan Randle El leads projected starters with four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

As a team, the Redskins are averaging 164 yards per game on the ground in preseason. They are averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

-- Redskins Preseason Defensive Leaders

Matt Sinclair leads the Redskins in preseason tackles with 16. He is followed by Khary Campbell with 15 tackles.

Rob Jackson and Chris Horton are tied for the team lead in sacks with two each. Marcus Washington and Reed Doughty also have recorded sacks.

Matteral Richardson has been active in the secondary, leading the defense with three pass defended.

As a team, the Redskins' defense is allowing an average of 83.0 yards per game and a 3.8 yards-per-carry average.

-- College Connections

The Redskins have a host of players, coaches and personnel executives who attended college in North Carolina.

Assistant strength and conditioning coach Bobby Crumpler, director of pro personnel Morocco Brown and pro scout Alex Santos went to North Carolina State.

Also, defensive line coach John Palermo behan his coaching career at North Carolina State from 1977-78.

Long snapper Ethan Albright, cornerback Cedrick Holt and defensive quality control coach Arthur Smith went to North Carolina.

National scout Joel Patten and offensive quality control coach Bill Khayat attended Duke.

Wide receivers coach Stan Hixon was an assistant coach at Appalachian State from 1983-88 and Wake Forest froom 1993-94.

-- Local Connections

Panthers head coach John Fox is a native of Virginia Beach, Va.

Panthers college scout Jeff Beathard is the son of former Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard.

Starting tight end Jeff King grew up in Pulaski, Va., and attended Virginia Tech.

Backup linebacker James Anderson hails from Chesapeake, Va., and played his college ball at Virginia Tech.

-- Preseason Record

The Redskins are 108-125-2 all-time in preseason play, including the Aug. 16 victory over the New York Jets at the Meadowlands.

Last year, Washington was 2-2 in the preseason.

The last time the Redskins started preseason 3-0 was in 2002, when they started 4-0 before losing their finale.

-- What's Next?

After the Panthers preseason game, the Redskins close out preseason when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at FedExField on Thursday, Aug. 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

FAMILIAR FACES ON THE PANTHERS

General Manager Marty Hurney was in the Redskins' public relations department in 1988-89. He hails from Wheaton, Md., and attended college at Catholic University. He was a beat writer covering the Redskins for The Washington Times for five years, before joining the team he covered.

Defensive coordinator Mike Trgovac was the Redskins' defensive line coach in 2000-01.

Special teams coach Danny Crossman spent a portion of the 1990 season as a defensive back with the Redskins.

Linebacker Donte Curry played for the Redskins in 2001.