Pro Day Watch | Commanders in attendance for Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye

-- Let's get to some non-quarterback updates. N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson is regarded as one of the best linebackers in the draft, but he decided to go through the drills anyway. The reasoning behind it, he said, was to show his love of the game.

"I love football," Wilson said. "The position drills are a lot different than running a 40, jumping a vert. I think I move really well, I feel like I'm one of the better linebackers around the country in movement, so any time anybody wants to do that, I'm all up for it. I'll go until they want to stop."