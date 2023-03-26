Pro Day watch | Top-tier QBs take the field

Although it depends on who you ask, many draft analysts seem confident that Bryce Young will be the first overall pick. They may be right, but it does not sound like the Carolina Panthers are ruling out any option. After putting together a strong pro day, C.J. Stroud took some time to meet with the Panthers for a private dinner. Stroud flaunted many of his abilities last week, as he threw from the pocket and on the move. Based on the footage from Twitter, it doesn't look like he has a problem stretching the field with his arm strength, either.