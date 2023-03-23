Kiper: Sam Howell 'has the talent' to be starting QB

Kiper had a Day 2 grade on Howell, but the quarterback had to wait until Day 3 at the start of the fifth round Washington to call him.

"I remember sitting there on Day 3, and his name kept coming up, and coming up, and coming up until finally Washington took him," Kiper said.

Washington was pleased with the value they got by taking Howell with the 144th overall pick, but he ended up sitting behind Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz as the backup and third string quarterback at various points of the 2022 season. He was named the starter for the Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys, and while Howell only threw the ball 19 times, Kiper believes the talent he showed in the 26-6 victory was a glimpse of what he could be in the NFL.

Kiper had Howell ranked as the fifth best quarterback prospect in last year's draft. If he were grouped in this year's class, which features Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and C.J. Stroud as the top options, Kiper would rank Howell as the next best player outside of those four.