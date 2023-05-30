OTA Notebook | Eric Bieniemy stresses urgency during two-minute drills

The Washington Commanders began another week of OTAs on Tuesday. Let's take a look at some of the top observations.

-- It seems to be a recurring theme, but Eric Bieniemy appears to be getting more vocal with each practice. Perhaps part of that was because the team planned on ending the day with two-minute drills (more on that later), but he was constantly reminding his players to pick up the pace and get in and out of the huddle with more urgency. "We need to wake up!" he yelled at one point. "We got work to do!"

-- Before we get into the team drills, here are a couple things of note from individual drills: sixth-round pick Chris Rodriguez looked more comfortable to start the day. He was more decisive, ran with increased quickness and looked as though he was acting more on muscle memory than overthinking each step.