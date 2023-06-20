Quan Martin's barber skills put him a cut above the rest

It started back in 2020, when the world was almost entirely shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like plenty of other people, Martin needed something to fill his time. While others invested more of their energy into their old hobbies, Martin decided to try something new: cutting people's hair.

So, where does someone go to learn a new skill when they're confined to their room? The same place they go under normal circumstances: YouTube.

After watching several tutorials and other videos, Martin felt confident enough to give it a try on his own hair. It was a low-risk situation for him. If the results were good enough, it gave him a chance to show off his new talents, and hey, if he still needed to improve, it would grow back. Plus, it's not like there were many social events for him to attend.

Martin continued cutting his own hair for about a year. Then, he moved on to his roommate. That led to his teammates letting him cut his hair, and of course Martin got the chance to show off the new looks on his Instagram.