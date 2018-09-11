Quinton Dunbar Seizes Starting Opportunity With Impressive Performance In Arizona

Norman noticed Dunbar's play as well and couldn't help but admire his partner's work.

"It's just amazing to see how he worked from training camp to this point," Norman said. "He was able to get one out of the air today, and almost took it back, but he was just amazing with his coverage all way around. And that's something to be said about his production and how he put the work into it. It's a big time for him."

Dunbar's payoff from the work he put into this offseason was apparent to starting safety DJ Swearinge Sr., too.

"He's just been grinding, man. You know, he's been working hard all offseason studying the game, he does a great job of dissecting the formations," Swearinger said. "I'm just glad to see his growth today."

The Redskins will hope for continued strong play from Dunbar as they face the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday for their home opener at FedExField. Helmed by quarterback Andrew Luck, the Colts' passing attack will be another test for the young defensive back.

But Dunbar made it clear his play is just a part of the bigger picture, and that it takes more than just one player to muster a defensive performance like the Redskins did on Sunday.