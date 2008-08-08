Redskins Continue Negotiations With Davis

With training camp starting on Sunday, the Redskins continue to negotiate with unsigned rookie tight end Fred Davis.

Team officials are hopeful to have a deal in place so that Davis does not miss any time in training camp.

Even though Davis is unsigned, he has been at Redskins Park this week working out as part of the team's strength and conditioning program.

Rookie draft picks are permitted to work out at the team's facility without a contract.

Davis was the second of three Redskins' second-round picks in last April's NFL Draft. He was taken with the 48th overall selection in the draft.

During OTAs in mid-June, Davis was optimistic that he would be signed by the start of training camp.

"I want to be here [on time]," he said. "You lose a lot by missing a day. Just being in OTAs, and how much they put in with all of the packages, you can fall behind. So I'm going to try to be here."

Davis, 6-3 and 247 pounds, was the 2007 recipient of the John Mackey Award as college football's top tight end. He became the first tight end since 1985 to lead USC in receptions with 62 catches, for 881 yards and eight touchdowns.

Davis also holds the school career receptions record for tight ends with 117 catches. He logged had 1,408 career receiving yards.

His 13 career touchdown catches established a new USC record for tight ends.

Davis is the only rookie draft pick left not to have signed with the club yet.

In June, head coach Jim Zorn stressed the importance of getting draft picks signed before the start of training camp.

"It is important to us, but really it is important to them to not lose a day [of practice]," Zorn said. "In recent history, and even in past history, the rookies who sit out and haggle over dollars have a very difficult time participating that first year in the regular season."

Rookie wide receiver Devin Thomas, the Redskins' top pick in the draft, signed with the team on Friday.

"I hope we can get everyone in on time," Thomas said. "This is a strong rookie class. I hope we're all out there together on the field on Sunday."