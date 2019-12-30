"Redskins-Cowboys Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 47-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Case Keenum finished with 206 yards on 18-of-37 passing with one touchdown.
- Keenum has 75 career touchdown passes. He is one of 27 active players to reach 75 career passing touchdowns.
- Keenum now has 1,304 completions in his career.
- Running Back Adrian Peterson carried the ball 13 times for 78 yards.
- Peterson has 10 seasons with at least 200 carries, tied for fourth most in NFL history [Jerome Bettis, Walter Payton, Barry Sanders, LaDainian Tomlinson]. He is one of eight players in league history to achieve that feat.
- Peterson is the sixth player in NFL history to post 200 carries at 34 years or older.
- Peterson has back-to-back seasons with 200 carries. He is one of three players in NFL history to post consecutive seasons of 200 carries at 33 years or older [Frank Gore, 2016-17; John Riggins, 1983-84].
- Peterson finished with 78 yards and is now No. 11 in NFL history with 16,581 yards from scrimmage, passing Thurman Thomas [16,532].
- Peterson finished this season with 1,040 scrimmage yards, his 10th season with 1,000+ yards from scrimmage. He is tied for seventh all-time in NFL history for most seasons with 1,000 yards from scrimmage [Curtis Martin, Walter Payton, Barry Sanders, Randy Moss].
- Peterson had a 32-yard run in the third quarter, his longest run of the season.
- Wide Receiver Steven Sims Jr. had 81 yards on five catches with one touchdown.
- Sims Jr. [six] is the only undrafted rookie to total at least five touchdowns in the NFL this season. Dolphins Wide Receiver Preston Williams [three] is the closest undrafted rookie.
- Sims Jr. is the fifth undrafted rookie in franchise history to post five touchdowns in a season [Robert Kelly, 2016; Keiland Williams, 2010; Hugh Taylor, 1947; Steve Bagarus, 1945].
- Sims Jr. is one of 10 undrafted players in the NFL to score at least six touchdowns this season.
- Sims Jr. had a 65-yard reception in the third quarter, the longest reception of his career.
- Sims Jr. finished the season with at least one touchdown in three straight games.
- Sims Jr. finished his rookie season with a receiving touchdown, rushing touchdown and kickoff return touchdown. He is the only player in the NFL to achieve that feat this season.
- Sims Jr. is one of five active players to have a receiving, rushing and kickoff return score in their rookie season [Alvin Kamara, 2017; Tyreek Hill, 2016; David Johnson, 2015; Cordarrelle Patterson, 2013]. He is the first rookie in franchise history to achieve that.
- Wide Receiver Kelvin Harmon had 33 yards on three catches. He had 355 receiving yards on 30 receptions this season.
- Harmon has four receptions of 25+ yards this season, five most in franchise history by a rookie.
- Tight End Hale Hentges recorded career highs in both receptions [four] and receiving yards [62].
**DEFENSE:
**
- The Redskins had three players record 100 tackles for the first time since 1997 [Landon Collins, 117; Jon Bostic, 105; Cole Holcomb, 101].
- The Redskins recorded three sacks, their 12th multi-sack game this season.
- The Redskins finished the season with 46 sacks, tied for ninth most in franchise history.
- Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen led the team in tackles with eight [seven solo] as well posted a sack and tackle for loss.
- Allen's 67 tackles is a new career high and now has 15 sacks in his career.
- Allen is one of two defensive lineman [Vikings Danielle Hunter] to have 60 tackles in the last two seasons.
- Allen had eight games this season with at least five tackles. Entering the game, only five defensive lineman had eight or more such games.
- Defensive Tackle Matt Ioannidis finished with three tackles [two solo]. He set career highs in tackles [64], sacks [8.5] and tackles for loss [11] this season.
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne posted 3 tackles and now has back-to-back seasons with 56 tackles.
- Since 2015, Payne is the one of four defensive lineman to record at least 50 tackles in his first two seasons [DeForest Buckner, Leonard Williams, Dalvin Tomlinson]. He is one of seven players to achieve that since 2010.
- Linebacker Jon Bostic logged six tackles [four solo].
- Bostic recorded his first 100+ tackle season, finishing with 105 [56 solo].
- Linebacker Cole Holcomb record six tackles [four solo] and a pass defensed. Holcomb wrapped up his rookie season with 101 tackles.
- Holcomb is the second Redskins rookie to post at least 100 tackles, joining Darrell Green [109, 1983].
- Holcomb is the third player in NFL history to be taken with the 150th pick or later to post 100 tackles in their rookie season [Zach Thomas, 154, 1996; Chris Cash, 100, 2002].
- Linebacker Montez Sweat finished with five solo tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.
- Sweat is the second rookie in franchise history to post five tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss in a game [Brian Orakpo, 2009].
- Sweat finish the season with seven sacks, fourth most by a rookie in Redskins history.
- Sweat finished fifth in the league in sacks among rookies.
- Sweat is the third rookie in Redskins history to have at least five sacks and two forced fumbles in a season, joining Preston Smith [2015] and Ryan Kerrigan [2011].
- Sweat is the fourth rookie in franchise history to have at least two games with 1.5 sacks [Brian Orakpo, 2009; Bobby Wilson, 1991; Steve Martin, 1987].
- Sweat joins Jaguars Josh Allen and 49ers Nick Bosa as the only rookie this season to have at least two multiple-sack games this season.
- Linebacker Ryan Anderson had four solo tackles.
- Anderson forced five fumbles this season, tied for the second most in franchise history [Ryan Kerrigan, 2014; Bruce Smith 2000; Ken Harvey, 1995].
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on his three field goal attempts as well as his one PAT.
- Hopkins finished the season with 25 made field goals on 30 attempts. He has at least 25 made field goals in four of his five seasons.
- Hopkins [511] passed John Riggins [510] for No. 4 all-time in franchise history for points.
- Punter Tress Way punted four times for 227 yards with an average of 56.8 yards.
- Way pinned one kick inside the 20-yard line, giving him 30 this season. He has three straight seasons with 30 kicks pinned inside the 20. *