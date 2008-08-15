Redskins, Dolphins Agree to Taylor Trade

The Washington Redskins announced July 20 that they have agreed to a trade with the Miami Dolphins for defensive end Jason Taylor.

In exchange, Miami receives a second-round pick in 2009 and a sixth-round pick in 2010.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Taylor has been one of the National Football League's premier defensive players for the past 11 seasons.

The Pittsburgh native has been selected to six Pro Bowls (2000, 2002, 2004-07), including the last four in a row. His 117 career sacks are the most among all active NFL players and rank 14th all-time in NFL history.

"We acquired a perennial Pro Bowl player and one of the NFL's top pass rushers," Redskins Executive Vice President/Football Operations Vinny Cerrato said. "He is a great leader who will fit in very well with our team. We feel that Jason is a tremendous addition on the field as well as off the field.

"He is a disruptive playmaker who can do so many different things for us on defense."

Additionally, Taylor's 100.5 sacks this decade are a league high, 11.5 more than Michael Strahan's 89, and 26 more than any other active player (Leonard Little, 74.5).

Taylor also has demonstrated a propensity for getting his hands on the football as his 41 forced fumbles are 10 more than any other current NFL player (Dwight Freeney and Little, 31).

He has also recovered 23 fumbles, five of which he returned for touchdowns, tied for the most in NFL history, while his eight career touchdowns are the most by an NFL defensive lineman since the 1970 merger.

Originally a third-round draft choice out of the University of Akron in 1997, Taylor has played in more games than any other defender in Dolphins history and is the franchise's all-time leader in sacks.

Taylor, the 2006 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the 2007 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, has played and started in 130 consecutive games dating back to 1999, the longest streak in Dolphins franchise history.

In 2007, Taylor recorded 11 sacks, his sixth season with double-digit sacks. He also logged four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception, which he returned 36 yards for a touchdown.

In 2006, when Taylor was recognized as the league's best defender, he notched 62 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns.

Taylor, who was home-schooled as a youth and played sports at Woodland Hills (Pa.) High School, was born on Sept. 1, 1974 in Pittsburgh.