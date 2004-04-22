Redskins, LB Mike Barrow Agree to Terms

The Redskins announced today they have agreed to terms with linebacker Mike Barrow. Terms of the contract were not disclosed. Going into his 12th NFL campaign, Barrow is a sure tackler who brings veteran leadership and experience to the Redskins defense.

Barrow, 6-2 and 245 pounds, joins the Redskins after playing the last four seasons (2000-03) for the NFC-East rival New York Giants. He began his professional career playing his first four seasons for the Houston Oilers organization (1993-1996) and then the Carolina Panthers for three years (1997-1999). During his career, he has compiled 1,228 tackles (820 solo), 43 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

In 2003, Barrow led the Giants in tackles for the third straight season, setting a career mark with 177 (122 solo). His 177 tackles were not only career-best marks, but Giants franchise-highs. He also added two sacks and three forced fumbles. Barrow had several outstanding efforts during the 2003 campaign, totaling team-highs with 18 tackles against the Jets (11/2) and 22 tackles versus the Cowboys (9/15).

Barrow joined the NFL as a second round draft selection (47th overall) by the Houston Oilers in 1993. He played with the Oilers organization for four seasons and started in 16 games for the first time in his career in 1994. He relocated to Carolina in 1996, setting career-highs in sacks during the 1997 season (8.5) and career-highs in tackles in 1998 with 158, before joining the Giants in 2000.