Redskins Q&A: D.J. Swearinger Sr. 

I think it's also because you have a deeper, gravelly voice.

Yeah, yeah. I'm South Carolina, I'm a country boy. Country boys tend to be more old school and act like their grandparents.

Was that kind of the family dynamic growing up for you?

I lived with my grandparents up until I was five, and they were a big part of my life all the way up. Just seeing the countryside of things at my grandparents' house, but being in Greenwood, sort of that country-city life, it was definitely an old school mentality.

When you go back home, what's it like when you first enter the city limits of Greenwood?

It used to be like, it's crazy what I came from, seeing what I came from, seeing the city and the time. It's a blessing. A lot of people don't let alone make it out of the state of South Carolina. We're a small state, we only have five million in the whole state. It's a blessing when I hit the city, see all the different people that I grew up with had a part of my young life. It's definitely a blessing and humbling.

Are you parents still there?

Yeah they still live in Greenwood, they still hold it down.

When you visit them, do they see you as an outsider now or is it back to when you were growing up?

No they want it to be regular like we were growing up. But they know it's different now. I've got a family of my own. When I go to my room, that used to be my room. My mom got all her stuff in there that she sleeps in there sometimes.

It's the same house?

Same house from 10th grade. We moved around a lot. I stayed in 11 different houses growing up. The last one in 10th grade was the best one.

Why did you move so much?

Um, it was a number of things. For one thing, my parents aren't from Greenwood, they're from near North Augusta County, they weren't from the city, so when we moved to the city when I was five or six, they lived in some areas they weren't familiar with and we just would always move around. Always in Greenwood. 10th grade it was the same house that we still have now.

What kind of memorabilia is still in your room?