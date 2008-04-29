Redskins Select WR Kelly In 2nd Round

The Washington Redskins announced April 26 that they have selected University of Oklahoma wide receiver Malcolm Kelly in the second-round (51st overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft.

This selection represents the Redskins third pick of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Kelly (6-3, 219 pounds) appeared in 39 games while at Oklahoma with 34 starts. He finished his career as the school's fifth-leading receiver with 144 receptions. He also ranks second on the Sooners' all-time record list for receiving yardage (2,285), touchdown catches (21) and 100-yard receiving games (nine).

His 21 scoring receptions also tied for seventh in Big 12 Conference history.

Kelly was an All-Big 12 Conference second-team choice following his final season when he started all 14 games and finished with 49 catches for 821 yards and nine touchdowns.

He was ranked 15th in the conference with an average of 58.6 yards per game.