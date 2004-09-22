Redskins Sign LB Michael Brown

The Redskins announced Sept. 21 the signing of linebacker Michael Brown to the active 53-man roster. To make room for Brown, the Redskins waived linebacker Devin Lemons.
Brown, 5-10 and 220 pounds, began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in Tampa Bay last year. He spent training camp with the Buccaneers, was released prior to the start of the 2003 regular season, and was re-signed to the practice squad for the final two weeks of the year. Brown spent the 2004 training camp with the Bucs but was released.
Brown will wear jersey No. 57.
In other moves, the Redskins have signed defensive lineman Nic Clemons and linebacker Steve Josue to the practice squad. The team released kicker Ola Kimrin and offensive lineman Ben Nowland from the practice squad.
Clemons will wear jersey No. 90 and Josue will wear jersey No.