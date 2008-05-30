Redskins Sign QB Devine, S Ghee

The Washington Redskins announced May 6 they have signed quarterback Derek Devine and safety Patrick Ghee. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed.
Devine (6-3, 222 pounds) signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a rookie free agent in 2007. He was released prior to the start of the regular season. He played college football at Marshall.
Ghee (6-1, 210 pounds) also signed with Seattle as a rookie free agent in 2007. After being released by the Seahawks prior to the season, Ghee signed with the Carolina Panthers' practice squad on December 26, 2007. He played college football at Wake Forest.
In addition, the team has released defensive Alonzo Dotson, quarterback Bret Meyer, safety Kevin Mitchell and safety Justin Scott.