 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Sign QB Devine, S Ghee

May 30, 2008 at 11:27 AM

The Washington Redskins announced May 6 they have signed quarterback Derek Devine and safety Patrick Ghee. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Devine (6-3, 222 pounds) signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a rookie free agent in 2007. He was released prior to the start of the regular season. He played college football at Marshall.

Ghee (6-1, 210 pounds) also signed with Seattle as a rookie free agent in 2007. After being released by the Seahawks prior to the season, Ghee signed with the Carolina Panthers' practice squad on December 26, 2007. He played college football at Wake Forest.

In addition, the team has released defensive Alonzo Dotson, quarterback Bret Meyer, safety Kevin Mitchell and safety Justin Scott.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021.

news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.

news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.

news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.

Advertising