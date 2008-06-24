Redskins Sign Sixth-Round Draft Pick Moore

The Redskins have signed rookie safety Kareem Moore, the team announced on Friday. Moore was one of three sixth-round picks by the Redskins in last April's NFL Draft.

To make room for Moore on the roster, the Redskins released cornerback John Eubanks.

Moore, 5-11 and 213 pounds, had arthroscopic knee surgery on April 29. He was sidelined for the Redskins' off-season workouts.

"Kareem may not be ready until the second week of training camp, but we expect him to play in some preseason games," head coach Jim Zorn said. "It may not be until the third or fourth [preseason game], but we expect him to play."

In 21 games at Nicholls State, Moore started 17 contests and recorded 141 tackles (81 solo), six pass deflections and five interceptions for 166 return yards and two touchdowns.

His 149 yards gained on interception returns in 2007 broke the school single season record held since 1981.

Before landing at Nicholls State, Moore had stints at the University of Mississippi, Itawamba Community College and McNeese State.