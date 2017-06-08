Redskins Will Have Decisions To Make With Deep Tight End Group

Paul may best be known for his special teams contributions, but the Nebraska product looks primed to be effective on offense once again entering his seventh season.

He missed the final eight games of last season with a shoulder injury but has been a full participant in offseason workouts.

"He seems to be where he was before he got hurt," Cavanaugh said. "He's playing with explosion. He's quick, he's making good decisions, he's catching the ball well."

Carrier, meanwhile, is in a spot he's yet to experience during his tenure with the Redskins: he's actually able to be on the field during offseason workouts.

The Redskins traded for Carrier on Aug. 21, 2015, after Paul and Logan Paulsen suffered season-ending injuries in the preseason, Reed was banged up and Washington's other tight ends on the roster had never played a single regular season down.

During Wednesday's OTA session at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., Carrier had arguably the play of the day with a diving one-handed catch with safety D.J. Swearinger blanketing him.

"Last year I was completely injured, so I didn't get to build a rapport with Kirk [Cousins] or the offense until I really came back and played," Carrier said earlier this year. "So I think that's something I'm looking forward to."

The Redskins then added fifth-round pick Jeremy Sprinkle and free agent Manasseh Garner in the offseason.

Sprinkle brings youth and size to the group, as the 22-year-old checks in at 6-foot-5 and 252 pounds. He's Arkansas' all-time leading receiver among tight ends, but is likely best suited as a blocking-first option at the positon for the Redskins.