Reuben Foster Is Taking Positive Steps Toward His Return

Russ cannot speak on Foster's recovery process -- "I'm not a trainer," he reminded the media -- but he did say there's "no doubt" Foster would be a fun player to work with. He led the 49ers' linebacker corps during his rookie season with 72 tackles -- good enough for second-most on the team -- and PFF gave his 2017 performance an overall grade of 81.2.

Still, Foster's status on the team will ultimately come down to what he can do on the field. When asked what he thinks about Foster's progress, Russ said, "The physical part will come through reps and obviously with great work with [head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion] and the trainers and [head strength and conditioning coach] Chad [Englehart]] and the strength staff. ...But my job is to make sure that he is ready when he hits that field."

That's why it is so critical for Foster to make positive strides in the coming weeks. Rivera said when Foster and Alex Smith were placed on the PUP list in July that he thinks both of them have had good offseasons, but he wants to see "actual football movement" before they're cleared.

"You really don't know until you get them out on the field pounding and doing football specific drills," Rivera said. "Then we've got to see how their injuries react."

Even if Foster is cleared during training camp, he will still need to compete with the other linebackers on the roster. He's getting closer to reaching that goal, though, and he'll have the franchise's support when it finally happens.