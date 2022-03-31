News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Rivera lays out next steps of Commanders' offseason

Mar 31, 2022 at 03:45 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Wentz_Rivera033122

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera proclaimed at the conclusion of the 2021 season that Year 3 of his tenure was about taking a step forward. He made that clear again at the start of the offseason, although there were some critical questions about the roster lingered.

With less than a month left until the draft, the biggest one has been answered.

Less than a week before the league year began, it was reported that the Commanders had a trade in place that would give them veteran quarterback Carson Wentz in exchange for sending multiple draft picks to the Indianapolis Colts. On March 16, that move was made official, providing Washington with a long sought-after solution at the position.

The acquisition of Wentz, Rivera admitted, did change Washington's plans for free agency, given how confident he is in Wentz's ability, he's content with the price tag that came with it. So, now that Wentz is officially a Commander, what are Rivera's next steps for the offseason? It's all about lifting Wentz up as much as possible.

"Can we protect him? We've gotta make sure that offensive line is fortified," Rivera told senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson. "Then, it's about the playmakers."

The good news is that Washington already has pieces in place on offense, particularly up front. Washington's offensive line was one of the best groups in the league last year. It had the best run-block win-rate and ninth-best pass-block win rate, according to ESPN.

Several players also had standout individual performances as well. Charles Leno Jr., who signed a contract extension during the season, had the second-highest pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus. PFF also gave guard Wes Schweitzer the ninth-best overall for his position, and while Chase Roullier’s season was cut short because of injury, he still received the fourth-highest grade among all centers.

The 2022 iteration of the group will not be the same as in 2021. Brandon Scherff has since departed for Jacksonville, while Ereck Flowers has been released. The Commanders do at least have a partial answer in Andrew Norwell, though. After spending the last four year with the Jaguars, Norwell has reunited with Rivera and offensive line coach John Matsko.

Norwell has excelled at pass protection throughout his career; he's never received a grade below a 74 from PFF since he joined the NFL in 2014.

"He's pretty much the same guy, just a little bit older," Rivera said of Norwell. "He's a physical player, a smart football player. He's a guy I think his teammates are gonna find is very loyal as well."

Related Links

Norwell fits one hole on the offensive line, but that still leaves one open spot left. Drafting a player with one of the Commanders' six picks is an option, but players like Schweitzer and Saahdiq Charles could also be the answer.

"We're gonna continue to look at that to make sure we have the right pieces in place," Rivera said.

When it comes to weapons, Wentz should have plenty of options led by Terry McLaurin, who is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. The prospect of working with McLaurin is one that has enticed Wentz for years, going all the way back to McLaurin's rookie season.

"I remember…one of his first games when I played against him, I told him after the game, 'I'd love to throw the ball to you someday,'" Wentz said. "Just because I think he took a slant and went 80 and I was like, 'This kid's different.'"

McLaurin is joined by players like Antonio Gibson, who had his first 1,000-yard season in 2021, as well as Logan Thomas and Curtis Samuel, both of whom suffered injuries of varying degrees last season.

On paper, all of that should make for an interesting pass attack. But one of the key questions Rivera wants to press as the offseason continues is whether it will be enough.

"Will those guys coming back from injury be ready for us once we get into training camp and then into the regular season?" Rivera said. "We've got to look at all those things to make sure that fits our offensive attitude, our offensive philosophy and our offensive scheme."

PHOTOS | Carson Wentz's introductory press conference

Scroll through some of the best moments from Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's first time speaking to the local media. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

03172022 Wentz Introductory Press Conference 005
1 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03172022 Wentz Introductory Press Conference 015
2 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03172022 Wentz Introductory Press Conference 012
3 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03172022 Wentz Introductory Press Conference 013
4 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03172022 Wentz Introductory Press Conference 011
5 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03172022 Wentz Introductory Press Conference 014
6 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03172022 Wentz Introductory Press Conference 010
7 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03172022 Wentz Introductory Press Conference 008
8 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03172022 Wentz Introductory Press Conference 007
9 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03172022 Wentz Introductory Press Conference 002
10 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03172022 Wentz Introductory Press Conference 006
11 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03172022 Wentz Introductory Press Conference 009
12 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03172022 Wentz Introductory Press Conference 001
13 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03172022 Wentz Introductory Press Conference 004
14 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03172022 Wentz Introductory Press Conference 003
15 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

If the Commanders do decide they need to add to their arsenal, there are some avenues they can take to achieve that. Some analysts are predicting Washington to take a receiver with the 11th overall pick. The consensus appears to be split between USC's Drake London and Ohio State's Chris Olave, but with how deep the position is, there will likely be solid players to be found outside of the first round as well.

"We're gonna spend a lot more time finishing up with our evaluations," Rivera said. "We've got the 30 [in-person] visits pretty soon. That'll be a very important time."

In terms of free agents, the Commanders have their pick of numerous veterans with Julio Jones, Will Fuller, Cole Beasley and others still on the market. Even some of its own free agents like Adam Humphries and DeAndre Carter are still available.

Rivera believes Washington has a lot to offer to players looking for a new team.

"Why not come to us?" Rivera said during league meetings. "We have a solid offensive line. We've got a 1,000-yard rusher, a 1,000-yard receiver. We just try to make people understand that there's an opportunity to be successful."

The Commanders have been relatively quiet in free agency thus far and mostly focused on re-signing their own players. That doesn't necessarily mean they're done tweaking their roster, though.

"We are looking for the right kind of deal for the right kind of players," Rivera said.

When the 2021 season came to close, Rivera admitted that he was "a little concerned" because Washington hadn't found an answer at the quarterback position. Over the past couple weeks, he feels like the team is in a good spot. He feels confident in Wentz's ability, and he believes the roster can achieve what he envisions.

What happens in the immediate future is only going to strengthen that.

"We've just got to make sure we make some really good decisions in the next month and a half and going forward," Rivera said.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Who's available in the second wave of free agency?

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
news

Commanders 'very excited' about Cole Holcomb's future

Holcomb has expressed an interest in being Washington's answer at middle linebacker. After a standout year in 2021, he might get his chance.
news

Wake Up Washington | Some league meeting takeaways

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
news

Key topics from Rivera, Mayhew press conferences at league meetings

The Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew spoke with local media members during the league meetings in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday and Tuesday. Here's a look at some of the topics they tackled during their press conferences.
news

Wake Up Washington | Mayhew explains why the Commander chose Carson Wentz

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Daniel Jeremiah has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Wake Up Washington | All the pro day hype

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 28, 2022.
news

Efe Obada excited to dive back into Ron Rivera's culture

Obada spent two seasons with Rivera when he was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. He's never experienced another culture like it, and he's ready to rejoin it with the Commanders.
news

Media Roundup | Top quotes from Washington's week of signings

The Washington Commanders had a busy week as several players officially signed contracts. Here are some of the top quotes from their press conferences.
news

Wake Up Washington | McKissic says 'Washington is home'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 25, 2022.
news

J.D. McKissic has 'unfinished business' in Washington

McKissic is back with the Commanders, and he's ready to keep building the team into a perennial playoff contender.
Advertising