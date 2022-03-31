Rivera lays out next steps of Commanders' offseason

Norwell fits one hole on the offensive line, but that still leaves one open spot left. Drafting a player with one of the Commanders' six picks is an option, but players like Schweitzer and Saahdiq Charles could also be the answer.

"We're gonna continue to look at that to make sure we have the right pieces in place," Rivera said.

When it comes to weapons, Wentz should have plenty of options led by Terry McLaurin, who is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. The prospect of working with McLaurin is one that has enticed Wentz for years, going all the way back to McLaurin's rookie season.

"I remember…one of his first games when I played against him, I told him after the game, 'I'd love to throw the ball to you someday,'" Wentz said. "Just because I think he took a slant and went 80 and I was like, 'This kid's different.'"

McLaurin is joined by players like Antonio Gibson, who had his first 1,000-yard season in 2021, as well as Logan Thomas and Curtis Samuel, both of whom suffered injuries of varying degrees last season.

On paper, all of that should make for an interesting pass attack. But one of the key questions Rivera wants to press as the offseason continues is whether it will be enough.