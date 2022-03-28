Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Daniel Jeremiah has Washington taking in the first round

Hamilton's length -- he has 33-inch arms, according to his Combine metrics -- is part of what allows him to be so successful in coverage. Length makes up for so many things, said former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. If Hamilton did find himself a step or two behind receivers, he still has the reach to knock the ball down.

"He's in so many windows in the passing game that he disrupts throws and timing," Kelly said. "He's a unique player, and a lot of that is by virtue of his athleticism and his size and length that I've never had a player that plays that particular position…and plays it at such a high level."

In terms of tackling, Hamilton stands out in that area as well. He was among the Fighting Irish's top tacklers in two of his three seasons, including the 2020 season, during which he led the team with 63 stops.