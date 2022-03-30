News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders 'very excited' about Cole Holcomb's future

Mar 30, 2022 at 02:11 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Holcomb033022

The Washington Commanders have been in need of a middle linebacker, and while the search continues, the answer may already be on the roster.

Last year, it was Cole Holcomb who stepped into that role after Jon Bostic suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. Holcomb ended up having the best statistical year of his young career with personal bests in tackles (142), pass breakups (7) and interceptions (2).

Holcomb said after the season had concluded that he feels like he could hold down the position long term, and it sounds like he may be given that chance.

"I feel really good about what he's done," Ron Rivera said of Holcomb at the league meetings in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. "We're very excited about Cole's future for us."

Holcomb, a former fifth-round pick, has been a key piece of the Commanders' defense since his rookie season. He was second on the team in tackles during his rookie season, and he's made strides ever since.

"I think Cole has developed an awful lot," Rivera said during the 2021 season, "and has really done some really good things."

After Bostic was ruled out for the year, Holcomb had to get a firmer grasp on being a leader for the unit. He wore the green dot, which signifies that he relays the plays to the rest of the defense from the coordinator, while changing positions on a weekly basis.

It took some time, and plenty of film study, to get a hold on the increase in responsibilities, but eventually, the game started to slow down for him.

"I would have to watch each play and be like, 'Okay, so when I'm playing backer, this is my play. When I'm playing dime, this will be my play,'" Holcomb said during his exit interview. "It took longer to break the film down, having to go through it in multiple spots, but it definitely helped me grow with that experience."

Related Links

His performance earned some praise from defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, who said Holcomb "did a nice job throughout the year of leading, of communicating, of being productive." And when the coaches began to evaluate the current players on the roster, Holcomb was one who consistently stood out.

"He's a guy that we really are pleased [with]," Rivera said. "You look at the way he played down the stretch … When we really had the chance to sit down and say, 'Look at what he's done, look at how he's developed,' that's pretty good."

Holcomb has expressed that while he will do whatever the coaches ask of him, he is interested in owning the middle linebacker position long term. He believes he would do well with the role, and from a statistical perspective, his numbers add credence to that. As the middle linebacker last year, he led the team in tackles by a wide margin. What's more, his position flexibility makes him an ideal fit for what Rivera wants from his players.

At the very least, general manager Martin Mayhew knows Holcomb can handle it.

"He did a good job when he was in there," Mayhew said. "He kind of grew in that position last year when he got an opportunity to play some 'Mike.' We'll see how it plays out. ... Cole's an option for us."

Washington does have some options in terms of finding another middle linebacker. There are several veteran free agents who have proven themselves, and with the Commanders picking 11th overall in the draft, they should be able to take the player they deem to be the best at the position.

Mayhew also said that "there's not a tremendous urgency to go and do something right there." After seeing how Holcomb performed, it's easy to see why.

"You saw Cole play even better," Rivera said. "That, to me, is exciting. We learned something."

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Some league meeting takeaways

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
news

Key topics from Rivera, Mayhew press conferences at league meetings

The Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew spoke with local media members during the league meetings in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday and Tuesday. Here's a look at some of the topics they tackled during their press conferences.
news

Wake Up Washington | Mayhew explains why the Commander chose Carson Wentz

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Daniel Jeremiah has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Wake Up Washington | All the pro day hype

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 28, 2022.
news

Efe Obada excited to dive back into Ron Rivera's culture

Obada spent two seasons with Rivera when he was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. He's never experienced another culture like it, and he's ready to rejoin it with the Commanders.
news

Media Roundup | Top quotes from Washington's week of signings

The Washington Commanders had a busy week as several players officially signed contracts. Here are some of the top quotes from their press conferences.
news

Wake Up Washington | McKissic says 'Washington is home'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 25, 2022.
news

J.D. McKissic has 'unfinished business' in Washington

McKissic is back with the Commanders, and he's ready to keep building the team into a perennial playoff contender.
news

Commanders re-sign T Cornelius Lucas

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move Thursday morning.
news

Wake Up Washington | Andrew Norwell 'fired up' to join Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Advertising