Commanders 'very excited' about Cole Holcomb's future

His performance earned some praise from defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, who said Holcomb "did a nice job throughout the year of leading, of communicating, of being productive." And when the coaches began to evaluate the current players on the roster, Holcomb was one who consistently stood out.

"He's a guy that we really are pleased [with]," Rivera said. "You look at the way he played down the stretch … When we really had the chance to sit down and say, 'Look at what he's done, look at how he's developed,' that's pretty good."

Holcomb has expressed that while he will do whatever the coaches ask of him, he is interested in owning the middle linebacker position long term. He believes he would do well with the role, and from a statistical perspective, his numbers add credence to that. As the middle linebacker last year, he led the team in tackles by a wide margin. What's more, his position flexibility makes him an ideal fit for what Rivera wants from his players.

At the very least, general manager Martin Mayhew knows Holcomb can handle it.