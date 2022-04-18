Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Evan Silva thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young certainly loved having Williams as a target. The wideout used that speed to "routinely blow past cornerbacks," according to CBS Sports' Dave Richards, who also points out that 11 of Williams' 15 touchdowns came on passes traveling 15-plus air yards.

"Yeah (Williams) is someone who works super hard," Young said of Williams in December. "Someone during the week who gives really good effort. It's really good."

Not only did Williams know how to get past defensive backs, but he also had the ability to make plays with the ball in his hands. He led the SEC with 722 yards after the catch (that's 46% of his 1,572 receiving yards in 2021). That was highlighted by 107 yards after the catch against Georgia in the SEC Championship, which also saw Williams make seven catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

And Williams wasn't the only one to benefit from his speed, either. Richards also pointed out that his teammates were open on shorter routes because of his ability as a deep threat. If he were added to the Commanders' receiving corps, it's easy to see players like Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel taking advantage of that extra space.

"Williams is a game-breaking, ball-in-space receiver who can be especially effective when schemed up," Richards said.

Still, Williams' ACL remains a question, although Williams said he's ahead of schedule and hopes to be ready for training camp. Either way, any team taking Williams will have to deal with the possibility of having him unavailable, at least not at full strength, to start the year.