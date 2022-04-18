Logan Paulsen tags Commanders to bolster receiving corps in mock draft

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The days are slowly ticking away until the start of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

The Washington Commanders, who own the 11th overall pick, have been connected to several players over the past four months, but with certain needs like quarterback being filled, many analysts have skill positions like receiver being addressed. On the defensive side, it looks like some are projecting the Commanders to find another safety or add to their cornerback rotation.