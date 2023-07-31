Terry McLaurin impressed with Sam Howell, excited to keep building chemistry

Howell already knows that it's normally a smart move to get McLaurin the ball as often as possible. He showed that in his start against the Cowboys, when his first pass was completed by the Pro Bowl wideout, who then ran into the end zone to give Washington an early lead.

Howell hasn't targeted McLaurin more than the other receivers on the roster -- he wants to establish a working relationship with all of the Commanders' talented pass-catchers -- but there have been glimpses of what their connection could be like during the regular season.

Days before his touchdown catch on Monday, Howell launched a pass to McLaurin downfield on a play that likely would have resulted in a touchdown in a game scenario during blitz period. And on the first day of camp, McLaurin snagged a pass near the sideline from Howell with Emmanuel Forbes providing tight man coverage.

McLaurin knows it's his job to produce, no matter who is lined up at quarterback, but he has enjoyed working with Howell and getting a feel for how the quarterback plays the position.