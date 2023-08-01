Training camp notebook, Day 6 | Offense shows progress in first padded practice

Rivera has a list of things he looks for whenever he watches padded practices. He wants the players to show that they have some coordination and continuity from the different positions. He's also keeping his eyes open for the players who enjoy and look forward to contact.

Rivera also wanted to see how the players would handle the changes to their schedule. He told them before practice that he and the coaches were going to add more to their workload today. In addition to goal line drills, the offensive line and defensive line spent about 15 minutes running 1-on-1 pass protection drills. While the receivers and defensive back were running their own 1-on-1's, the rest of the offense was running inside drills, which emphasize running the ball.

From what Rivera saw, the Commanders handled practice the right way.

"I thought they practiced smart," Rivera said. "We try to get them to play with their eyes and not the top of their heads, and I think the guys are doing a real nice job with that."

The Commanders have three more fully-padded practices before their first preseason game against the Browns. It will be on the team to make sure it's getting the most out of that work.