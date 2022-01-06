3 rookies to watch in Washington's final game of the season

Any opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

With no playoff spot to play for, the Washington Football Team's season finale at MetLife Stadium provides a perfect opportunity to give some newer players important reps. In recent press conferences, Ron Rivera said he plans to use this last game against the Giants as an opportunity to get a longer look at its depth. So, here are three rookies to keep an eye out for on Sunday:

Earlier this week, Rivera noted that the Giants game will "most certainly" be a chance for the Boise State product to see the ball more.

Bates has been a bright spot for the Washington offense all year and has really stepped it up to a new level in the team's last two games. The tight end showed off his grittiness and capable hands to score a touchdown against Dallas, and in last weekend's matchup against the Eagles, he appeared in 92% of the snaps while recording three catches for 35 yards.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner has spoken highly of Bates, saying, "he catches everything" -- an observation that the numbers certainly back up pretty well. The rookie has 19 catches on 23 targets for 244 yards.

"He just keeps getting better and better and kind of just prize in with the things he can do," Turner said. "He is a competitor and he's a tough guy."