Santana Moss chats with Jahan Dotson on high school, his rookie season and more

Santana: How are you feeling right now?

Dotson: "Yeah I'm good. First day in the building. Honestly, [I've] been itching to get here. Can't wait to see what's in store."

S: "I've been in those shoes before. I understand how we are as collegiate athletes. I mean, my goal out the gate as a 5, 6 year old, I was asked, 'What I was gonna be when I grew up,' I said, 'A football player.' I'm not sure if that was your number one goal, but now that it's over and you're here, what feeling do you have?"

D: "Kind of just achievement, just excitement. Like you said, from an early age, you knew that this is what you wanted to do. And I feel like it's the same exact way for me. My parents always told me when I was a young kid. I never really played with toys. I grew up playing football, basketball. So I always kind of knew I wanted to do something like this. I took it seriously from a young age and it is finally paying off."

S:"So was football number one sport for you? Cause I know I ran track. I [played] basketball, but I knew football was number one. Track got me into college, but how was it like for you growing up?

D: Football was always my number one. I didn't start running track until high school. Didn't start playing basketball until middle school. I've been playing football since I could walk. So I always knew that this was what I wanted to do."

S: "You were born in New Jersey. Did you grow up in Jersey or did you grow up in Philly or Pennsylvania?