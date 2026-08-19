The game is slowing down for Sonny Styles

In many ways, Styles arrived ready-made to the NFL. Aside from his physical and athletic traits, both of which have been well-documented since the pre-draft process, Styles has approached playing in the NFL with maturity beyond his years. He puts in the work, both on and off the field, and it's largely paid off in practice. He routinely stands out not just because of his 6-foot-5, 243-pound frame, but also because he is normally in the right spot to make plays.

It's because of this level of preparedness that the Commanders already feel comfortable with Styles wearing the green dot on his helmet that identifies him as the on-field play caller. It's an important responsibility that is normally reserved for more experienced players, but Styles has proven himself as a quick study. He also feels comfortable in Daronte Jones' system, which he said has some similarities to what he ran at Ohio State.

"We're pretty good on knowing what to do, knowing how to do it," Styles said. "And I think now, it's just to keep taking the steps of knowing why. Why are we calling this? What are we trying to defend? ... That's something coach DJ [Jones] talks about a lot, just upping our IQ and keeping it better in that sense."

That level of knowledge doesn't surprise Quinn, because he has always viewed Styles as a detail-oriented player who pays attention to coaching. Styles was critical of himself when assessing his performance against the Dolphins, saying he needs to improve his footwork and shedding blocks. Quinn also said that "if you asked him, he didn't get downhill enough, didn't take a shot when it was there."

That might be true, but Quinn has also seen plenty of positives from Styles that point to him getting a better grasp on the professional game.