Stafford, Virginia natives Michelle Boateng and Chris Hicks relish "surreal" Bill Walsh Fellowship opportunity

In between monitoring players during lifts and helping with on-field sessions, Boateng and Hicks take advantage of the chance to ask questions and "talk shop" with the Commanders' strength and conditioning staff.

"[Assistant strength and conditioning coach] Cesar [Castillo] is amazing at explaining things and being patient because I know we ask a lot of questions," Hicks said. "Him being able to talk to us, answer questions, talk shop, it's huge. He's taught us so much already. He'll say, 'This is what I wish I was told.'"

More tools have been added to their toolbox by the minute. The two are excited to implement these lessons and practical skills at their jobs.

"In college, you're obviously training guys to get the next level. Now to actually see what that level looks like, I feel like I know better about how to prepare them," Boateng said. "I think that's what's also cool about being here for rookie minicamp, too, is we're able to see that transition from college kids to this space, and see 'Where are they kind of struggling in that transition? How can I better help my guys not have the same problems?"

The helpful knowledge to take back comes just as much through simply being in the building and watching the routines of NFL players.

"Coming inside, hydrating before they get into the weight room, leaving the weight room and actually grabbing the protein shake that's made for them after lifting, being in the athletic training room until four or five pm when they are done," Hicks said. "Just their whole process and being able to go back and tell the guys [at Buffalo], 'Hey, I've been here. I've seen it with my own two eyes. If you want to get anywhere as an athlete, stick to the process. Do it.'"

Seeing what it takes to make players better in the NFL has been a motivator for Hicks. He wants to be the most effective coach he can be wherever he is at, and along the way, connect with others and invest in himself.

"Just continuing to create relationships, adding tools and getting more certifications," Hicks said. "At this level, everyone knows how to make guys bigger, faster, stronger. You have to a niche that makes you unique, irreplaceable and a serious asset."

Having exposure to the NFL through the Bill Walsh Fellowship has crystallized and strengthened their career aspirations.

"Eventually I want to be a full-time strength coach in the NFL," Boateng said. "I look at women like Autumn Lockwood at the Eagles and Kaelyn Buskey at the Ravens and Genevieve Humphrey at the Panthers, and those are my role models. So, if I can follow in their footsteps and kind of be the next generation of women in this space, that would be really cool."

Though the Bill Walsh Fellowship can be a go-go-go, whirlwind of a two weeks, Boateng and Hicks have been able to take their moments of soaking in this rare, enriching stint.