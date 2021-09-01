WFT Daily: 3 Washington Players Appear On ESPN's Top 100 Players List

And former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum has some high expectations for Young with a year under his belt. The way Tannenbaum sees it, Young could be "the second-best defensive player in the NFL behind Aaron Donald" this time next year.

"He is a long, explosive and disruptive pass-rusher coming off of a productive rookie year with a lot of talent around him," Tannenbaum said. "This sets him up perfectly to be a top-five player and the premier edge pass-rusher in the league."

Scherff, who was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2020, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He had a 94.4% pass block win rate, which ranks 10th among his fellow guards. That number is even more impressive considering he had to briefly spend time on Injured Reserve.