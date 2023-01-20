Darrick Forrest proud of Year 2 strides

If Forrest showed anything in his second season, it is that offseason work can pay off. He went from someone who was mostly a special teams player in 2021, which was the result of being on Injured Reserve for almost half the year, to one of the better pieces in Washington's secondary.

Flash forward to his second season, and Forrest was receiving the bulk of first team reps in OTA and deflecting passes in training camp. That growth did not go unnoticed by his coaches, either.

"He took a big step from last year … He's a guy that has an opportunity to contribute to the every-down defense," Rivera said during training camp.

That prediction turned out to be true, particularly with Kam Curl missing the first three games of the season. The Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was the first start of his career, and not only did he record five tackles and two pass breakups, but he also secured the game-winning interception.